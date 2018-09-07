Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Doing well by doing good (access required)

Doing well by doing good (access required)

By: Matt Chaney September 7, 2018

Increasingly in America, entrepreneurialism is about more than just making money. More and more businesses are trying to meld their pursuit of profit with a mission to make the world a better place. This trend has spurred the creation of benefit corporations and certified B Corps--two similar, but distinct ways that business can signal to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo