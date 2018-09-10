Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Almost done: Florence Co. added to e-filing (access required)

Almost done: Florence Co. added to e-filing (access required)

By: David Donovan September 10, 2018

The pilot program for the electronic filing of documents in the courts of common pleas is taking another step toward completion, as South Carolina Supreme Court announced Sept. 6 that the program would be extended to Florence County, effective Oct. 2. All filings in common pleas cases commenced or pending in Florence County on or after ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo