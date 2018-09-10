Quantcast
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Columbia attorney suspended (access required)

Columbia attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan September 10, 2018

Attorney: Mark E. Schnee Location: Columbia Bar membership: Member since 2006 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further notice on September 10 Background: The Supreme Court suspended Schnee’s license to practice law until further order and appointed a special receiver to assume responsibility for his client files and law office accounts to protect the interests of ...

