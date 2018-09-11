Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Man claims excessive force, cover-up, settles for $600K (access required)

Man claims excessive force, cover-up, settles for $600K (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 11, 2018

  The South Carolina Insurance Reserve Fund will pay $600,000 to settle the excessive force case of a mentally ill man shot in his garage by an Anderson County deputy, his attorneys have reported. According to Wesley Few of Greenville, who represented the plaintiff, Chad Christian, the deputy shot Christian in the back just a minute ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo