Civil Practice – Declaratory Judgment Action – Prayer for Relief – Dismissed Claims (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 12, 2018

Because a declaratory judgment is a remedy – not an independent claim – it is sufficient for a complaint to seek a declaratory judgment in the prayer for relief. However, a prayer for declaratory judgment must accompany a valid cause of action. Plaintiff’s summary judgment motion ties its declaratory judgment request to claims that the court ...

