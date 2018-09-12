Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Retaliatory Discharge Claim – Workers’ Compensation – Lifting Restriction (access required)

Labor & Employment – Retaliatory Discharge Claim – Workers’ Compensation – Lifting Restriction (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 12, 2018

Even though defendant terminated plaintiff’s employment after plaintiff filed a workers’ compensation action, plaintiff has shown no causal relationship between his termination and the filing of his claim 12 months earlier. The record supports defendant’s assertion that it fired plaintiff because his 35-pound lifting restriction prevented him from doing his warehouse job, which required lifting ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo