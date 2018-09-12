Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Interference with Contract – Damages – Irreparable Harm

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 12, 2018

The South Carolina tort of intentional interference with contractual relations requires proof of damages, not merely injury. Plaintiff’s own expert says, “Since it is not possible to reliably calculate the value of [plaintiff’s] losses, monetary damages cannot adequately compensate [plaintiff] for these losses”; consequently, plaintiff has failed to make out a claim for intentional interference ...

