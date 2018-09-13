Quantcast
Civil Practice – Class Action – Equitable Tolling – Arbitration Appeal – Labor & Employment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno September 13, 2018

This action involves cable installers who contend they were misclassified as independent contractors rather than employees. This court’s ruling on the parties’ arbitration agreement was appealed, and plaintiffs diligently pursued their rights. Therefore, equitable tolling is appropriate, and the conditionally certified class includes cable installers who worked for defendant in the last three years plus ...

