Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Administrative – Banks & Banking (access required)

Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Administrative – Banks & Banking (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 13, 2018

The individual defendants, former bank executives, dispute the authority of the defendant Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to bar “golden parachute” payments to the former executives. Their bank was not FDIC insured after Oct. 23, 2015, and its successor banks were never FDIC insured. However, the court need not decide whether the former executives are correct ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo