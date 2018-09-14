Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Consumer Protection / Consumer Protection – Attorneys – Debt Collection Letters – Possibility of Litigation – Confession of Judgment (access required)

Consumer Protection – Attorneys – Debt Collection Letters – Possibility of Litigation – Confession of Judgment (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 14, 2018

The defendant-law firm’s original debt collection letter didn’t violate 15 U.S.C. § 1692g of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act just because it mentioned that litigation could be commenced during the same period in which the plaintiff-debtor could contest the debt. However, the law firm may have violated 15 U.S.C. § 1692e in follow-up letters ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo