Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Race & Age Discrimination – Hostile Environment – N-Word – ERISA Claim (access required)

Labor & Employment – Race & Age Discrimination – Hostile Environment – N-Word – ERISA Claim (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 14, 2018

Plaintiff alleges that he “was repeatedly referred to as a ‘Nigga” by his supervisor until he filed a complaint with upper management. The relationship with his supervisor deteriorated from that time forward.” An allegation of the repeated use of such racially offensive language is certainly sufficient under the motion-to-dismiss standard; in fact, courts have held ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo