Labor & Employment – SCPWA – Wrongful Discharge – Unpaid Bonuses

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 14, 2018

Where plaintiff alleges that he was a productive employee who was fired three weeks after his attorney requested that he be paid the bonuses he was due, plaintiff has stated a claim for wrongful discharge in violation of public policy. Defendant’s motion for summary judgment is granted in part and denied in part. Plaintiff alleges that he ...

