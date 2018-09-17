Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Florence flooding spreads as storm heads northeast (access required)

Florence flooding spreads as storm heads northeast (access required)

By: The Associated Press September 17, 2018

With Wilmington cut off from the rest of North Carolina by still-rising floodwaters from Florence, officials plan to airlift food and water to the city of nearly 120,000 people as rescuers elsewhere pull inland residents from homes swamped by swollen rivers. The deadly storm was still dumping rain and had top winds around 30 mph (50 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo