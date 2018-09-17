Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Insurer offers $22,500, jury awards $50K in highway crash (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 17, 2018

  A Richland County jury has awarded $50,000 to an Aiken County woman injured in a 2016 interstate crash--more than twice what the insurer offered, according to her attorneys. Janice Wright was traveling south on I-77 near Columbia in July 2016 when Dennis Martin lost control of his vehicle, entered Wright’s lane of travel, and crashed into ...

