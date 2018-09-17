Quantcast
Judge strikes down testing for Charleston tour guides (access required)

Judge strikes down testing for Charleston tour guides (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 17, 2018

After a judge struck down mandatory training and testing for tour guides in Charleston last month, the city is instituting a voluntary certification program as it fights to get the judge’s order overturned.

