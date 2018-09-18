Supreme Court pauses day-counting due to Florence

The South Carolina Court has declare the days of Tuesday, Sept. 11 through Friday, Sept. 21 to be statewide “holidays” for the purposes of computing time under various statewide rulebooks, meaning that attorneys will have more time to meet deadlines for filing official documents to compensate for the damage inflicted by Hurricane Florence.

The court’s Sept. 17 order notes that mandatory evacuations were ordered and state offices were closed in many counties due to Florence, and said that the impacts of these disruptions are still being felt even in counties that were not directly affected by those orders.

“As of the date of this order, there are over 16,000 reported power outages in South Carolina, and five counties remain closed. The impact of Hurricane Florence will adversely affect the ability of many lawyers and litigants to comply with deadlines, even though the evacuation and closure orders have been rescinded,” the order reads.

The holidays apply to time computation rules under Rule 263 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules, Rule 6 of the South Carolina Rules of Civil Procedure, Rule 35 of the South Carolina Rules of Criminal Procedure, and Rule 3 of the South Carolina Rules of Magistrates Court.

