Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Guaranty Association Act requires recovery set off against total damages (access required)

Guaranty Association Act requires recovery set off against total damages (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 19, 2018

  Where the estate of a man killed in a trucking crash settled the case for $800,000, nearly half that amount—recovered from others involved in the incident—is to be set off against the full amount of the settlement rather than against the guaranty’s $300,000 cap, the state Supreme Court has ruled. In Buchanan v. South Carolina ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo