Humor and anger in the courtroom (access required)

Humor and anger in the courtroom (access required)

By: Daniel I. Small September 19, 2018

  It’s easy to make missteps when navigating the complex environment of the courtroom. That’s especially true for matters involving pure judgment calls, such as the right tone to adopt with witnesses and the jury. Two potentially treacherous areas that require particular attention are humor and sarcasm, and aggression and anger. Humor and sarcasm Humor and sarcasm are dangerous ...

