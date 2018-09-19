Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Requiring proof of residency may be Fair Housing violation (access required)

Requiring proof of residency may be Fair Housing violation (access required)

By: Matt Chaney September 19, 2018

  A mobile home park may have violated the Fair Housing Act by requiring residents to provide proof of their legal residency in the United States, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled. Four Latino families allege that the Waples Mobile Home Park in Fairfax, Virginia discriminated against them by creating a policy requiring each ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo