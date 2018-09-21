Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Termination – Arbitration – Choice of Law (access required)

Contract – Termination – Arbitration – Choice of Law (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 21, 2018

Plaintiff subcontracted the construction of a swimming pool to defendant. The parties’ contract included an arbitration clause and stated that it was governed by North Carolina law. After plaintiff terminated the contract, it filed a demand for arbitration, seeking damages for defendant’s failure to complete work under the contract. The arbitrator determined defendant owed plaintiff ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo