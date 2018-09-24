Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / As Florence recovery begins, be vigilant about fraud and data hacks (access required)

As Florence recovery begins, be vigilant about fraud and data hacks (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 24, 2018

While South Carolinians survey the damage that Hurricane Florence wrought on homes and businesses across the region, there’s another storm they must brace for: the inevitable wave of fraud and identity theft that trails natural disasters.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo