Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / ‘Delusional’ insured intended to cause loss (access required)

‘Delusional’ insured intended to cause loss (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 25, 2018

  A Barnwell couple’s insurance company will not have to pay for the damage caused after their mentally ill son intentionally set their house on fire, a federal judge has ruled. David and Kathy Taylor argued that the phrase “intent to cause loss” in their insurance policy’s intentional act exclusion was ambiguous and that they shouldn’t have ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo