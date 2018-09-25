Police: Councilman threatened to kill woman in front of son

A South Carolina county councilman is accused of threatening to kill a woman in front of their son.

The Sumter Item reports 26-year-old Sumter County Councilman Chris Sumpter II was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree domestic violence. The Sheriff’s Office says Sumpter told Jessica Marian Wells in August he was “gonna get my gun and kill you.”

Wells told authorities she didn’t see a firearm but felt threatened. A warrant says Sumpter admitted to threatening Wells and having a firearm.

Sumpter’s father, 50-year-old Christopher Sumpter, was arrested and charged with malicious injury to property. He’s accused of damaging Wells’ car that night.

Incident reports say Sumpter previously has accused Wells of violating a restraining order, trespassing and “willfully and deliberately” damaging property.

It’s unclear if the Sumpters have lawyers.

