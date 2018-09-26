Legal Aid hotline available to hurricane victims

Free legal assistance is now available to victims of Hurricane Florence in Dillon, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties.

The service is available via a toll-free legal aid hotline at 1-877-797-2227 ext. 120 or 803- 576-3815 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The service is available to people who suffered storm-related property damage in the four counties which were most impacted.

Help will be provided to callers with questions regarding the following legal issues:

Assistance securing FEMA and other government benefits

Assistance with life, medical and property insurance claims

Help with home repair contracts and contractors

Replacement of wills and other important legal documents destroyed in the disaster

Assistance in consumer protection matters, remedies and procedures

Counseling on mortgage-foreclosure problems

Counseling on landlord-tenant problems

When connected, callers should explain they are seeking disaster-related legal assistance, explain the situation, and tell which county they are in. Those who qualify for assistance will be matched with South Carolina volunteer lawyers who will provide limited services and advice pro bono.

Victims can also seek assistance online by emailing disasterinfo@scbar.org or by submitting disaster-related questions to scfreelegalanswers.org.

Attorneys who would like to volunteer can do so by filling out the form available at https://www.scbar.org/bar-news/article/sign-now-disaster-legal-services-hotline/.

The service is the result of a partnership between the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, the South Carolina Bar, the South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers Division and South Carolina Legal Services. Funding for the hotline comes from FEMA.

Victims should know there are limits on disaster legal services. Some cases may be referred to local lawyer referral services.

Low-income residents may also reach out to South Carolina Legal Services at 1-888-346-5592 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for free legal representation, advocacy or information. Intakes for free services may also be submitted online at 222.lawhelp.org/sc/online-intake.

For more information, check here: https://sclawyersweekly.com/news/2018/09/19/how-the-sc-legal-community-is-helping-after-florence/.

