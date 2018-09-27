Quantcast
Arizona attorney suspended (access required)

Arizona attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan September 27, 2018

Attorney: Hoyt Shay Neal Location: Phoenix, Arizona Bar membership: Member since 2003 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further order on Sept. 20 Background: On Feb. 8 the Office of Disciplinary Counsel forwarded to the South Carolina Supreme Court an order of the Arizona Supreme Court, dated July 17, 2017, suspending Neal for two years from ...

