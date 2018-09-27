Quantcast
Columbia attorney suspended

By: David Donovan September 27, 2018

Attorney: Daniel Edward Johnson Location: Columbia Bar membership: Member since 1998 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further order on Sept. 24 Background: Johnson, the Solicitor for the 5th Circuit, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 26 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy, and theft of federal funds. He was also indicted by ...

