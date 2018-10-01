Quantcast
Arson death leads to $110K award

By: Heath Hamacher October 1, 2018

    A Richland County jury has awarded $110,000 to the estate of an elderly woman who choked to death when an arsonist set her apartment building on fire in January 2017. True Henderson, 80, died a “horrible death” in the bedroom of her Plantation Court Apartments unit, her attorney, Richard “Dick” Harpootlian of Columbia, said. Henderson ...

