Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Company must defend hostile workplace claim over N-word (access required)

Company must defend hostile workplace claim over N-word (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 1, 2018

  A racial epithet can satisfy the elements of a hostile work environment claim and is sufficient under the motion-to-dismiss standard, even if it’s allegedly used as a colloquial greeting, a federal judge has ruled. In Young v. Columbia Farms, Inc., the defendant company claimed that a white supervisor had used the N-word as a relaxed, informal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo