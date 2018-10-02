Quantcast
Criminal – Marriage fraud convictions affirmed

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 2, 2018

The district court found appellants guilty of marriage fraud in connection with a scheme whereby they obtained permanent resident status for Cameroonian nationals by arranging fraudulent marriages with American citizens. The court affirmed. Background Carine Kojia Aleah Ep Mbendeke and Irene Marie Mbono were indicted for their participation in a conspiracy to obtain permanent resident status for ...

