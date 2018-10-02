Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Evidence – Suicide Attempt – First Impression – Case-by-Case Admission

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 2, 2018

Evidence of a defendant’s suicide attempt may be admitted as evidence of consciousness of guilt only if (1) a jury could reasonably find that a suicide attempt occurred, (2) the defendant was aware of the occurrence of the alleged crimes at the time of the suicide attempt, (3) an unmistakable nexus exists linking the suicide ...

