Sheriff: SC man threatens wife, stabs brother-in-law

A South Carolina man is accused of threatening his wife and stabbing her brother who came to her aid.

News outlets report the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Neal Reed Sisk was arrested Sunday on charges including attempted murder and domestic violence. The sheriff’s office says the brother-in-law told deputies his sister and Sisk were arguing behind a home when he heard his sister scream.

He told authorities he ran outside to help and Sick stabbed him before fleeing. The sheriff’s office says a K9 unit found Sisk hiding behind cinder blocks in a shed near the home. They also found a bloody pocket knife in the center of one of the cinder blocks. The wounded man was treated at a hospital.

It’s unclear if Sisk has a lawyer.

