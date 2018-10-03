Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / NC order will let out-of-state attorneys aid Florence victims (access required)

NC order will let out-of-state attorneys aid Florence victims (access required)

By: David Donovan October 3, 2018

The North Carolina Supreme Court has approved a temporary amendment to the rules of the North Carolina State Bar to let attorneys from other states register to provide pro bono assistance to residents of the state who were affected by Hurricane Florence. The services must be provided through a legal aid organization, and the temporary amendment ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo