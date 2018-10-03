Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / SC Assoc. of Justice offers legal aid to flood victims (access required)

SC Assoc. of Justice offers legal aid to flood victims (access required)

By: Matt Chaney October 3, 2018

Another South Carolina bar organization is offering free legal services to homeowners in the aftermath of flooding caused by Hurricane Florence. The South Carolina Association for Justice will be offering information and assistance to flood victims living in the northeast portion of the state, along the Pee Dee River watershed. This is the area most heavily ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo