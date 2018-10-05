Quantcast
Civil Rights – Title IX Discrimination – First Amendment Retaliation – Statute of Limitations

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 5, 2018

In November 2013, plaintiffs were banned from school district grounds and sent a letter threatening legal action if they continued to post critical comments about school district officials on social media. Plaintiffs’ civil rights complaint was therefore untimely when it was filed more than three years – the applicable statute of limitations period – after ...

