By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 5, 2018

Insurers failed to reserve their rights to contest coverage based on the timing of loss and the effective period of certain policies, and further failed to seek an allocation of covered versus non-covered damages in underlying actions against insureds. Accordingly, insurers were liable for the entire verdicts. We deny defendants’ motions for summary judgment and partial ...

