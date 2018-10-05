Lawsuit claims girl was sexually assaulted on school bus

Parents in South Carolina who say their 7-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by another student on a school bus are now suing the school district, alleging administrators failed to help.

News outlets reported Wednesday the lawsuit was filed in federal court last month against the Pickens County School District. It claims that in 2016 a 7-year-old boy pulled down the girl’s pants and attempted to perform a sex act as they rode on the bus to their elementary school.

Joshua Slavin, the family’s attorney, says an administrator interrogated the girl alone and blamed her for the assault.

The defendants seek damages, attorney’s fees and other costs.

District spokesman John Eby says the suit has been referred to its lawyers. He says employees are trained how to correctly respond to sexual assault reports.

