By: Heath Hamacher October 5, 2018

  Evidence of a defendant’s attempted suicide is admissible as evidence of guilt, the state Supreme Court has ruled, but only under certain, very limited, circumstances. In 2011, the South Carolina Court of Appeals held in State v. Orozco that evidence of a suicide attempt is probative of a defendant’s consciousness of guilt, as long as ...

