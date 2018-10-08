Quantcast
By: Heath Hamacher October 8, 2018

  An esteemed criminal defense attorney once told Lawyers Weekly that some of the best work he’s done for clients has been on the front end of investigations, preventing arrests from happening in the first place. Joe Cheshire of Raleigh, North Carolina, said during a 2012 interview that innocent clients have walked into his office, under ...

