Georgia man charged in SC restaurant death

A Georgia man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man at an oceanfront restaurant in South Carolina.

News outlets report that Myrtle Beach police have charged 24-year-old Jakkari Jaquill De’Andre Brown of Toccoa, Georgia, and charged him with murder.

Police said 25-year-old Roger Ramos of Myrtle Beach died at a hospital after the shooting early Sunday.

Brown is also charged with several weapons violations. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.

Police say there was a fight early Sunday at Riptydz Oceanfront Grille and a man fired a gun, hitting Ramos in the head.

Officers said witnesses at the restaurant identified the suspect, who was quickly arrested.

The restaurant, in a statement issued later Sunday, said it will be closed until Wednesday.

