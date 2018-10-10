Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Bankruptcy / Bankruptcy – Real Property – Mortgages – Prior Discharge – Standing (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 10, 2018

Even though the debtor’s promissory note was discharged in a prior bankruptcy, his mortgage remains enforceable, and the current servicer of the mortgage has standing to file a proof of claim to enforce the mortgage. Creditor Ditech Financial LLC’s secured claim is allowed in the amount of $173,580.30. In this Chapter 13 bankruptcy case, both parties allege ...

