Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Piggly Wiggly retirement dispute settlement near $8M (access required)

Piggly Wiggly retirement dispute settlement near $8M (access required)

By: Matt Chaney October 10, 2018

  A federal judge in South Carolina has approved a multi-million dollar class-action settlement between Piggly Wiggly Carolina Company executives and former employees who say they lost retirement benefits when the company collapsed. Lawyers from both sides said that the precise value of the settlement is yet to be determined, but will probably be between $7.68 and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo