Nettles, Jefferson tapped for advisory committee (access required)

Nettles, Jefferson tapped for advisory committee (access required)

By: David Donovan October 11, 2018

Judge Michael Nettles has been appointed to South Carolina’s Circuit Court Judges Advisory Committee, and Judge Deadra Jefferson will become the committee’s chair, effective January 1, the state Supreme Court has announced. Nettles, a circuit court judge for the Twelfth Circuit, will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Judge R. Markley Dennis, who ...

