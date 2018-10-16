Quantcast
After demolitions, Columbia aims to save historic buildings (access required)

By: The Associated Press October 16, 2018

South Carolina’s capital city is considering an ordinance to delay the rapid demolition of some historic buildings, following the razing of two buildings that qualified for city landmark status. Columbia’s chief preservation planner, Amy Moore, tells The State the city had contemplated a similar “demolition delay” ordinance several years ago, but was galvanized this time by ...

