Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Stabbing at sawmill leads to $800K settlement (access required)

Stabbing at sawmill leads to $800K settlement (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 16, 2018

An altercation that began with a fight over a loose cigarette at a South Carolina sawmill and ended when a man almost died after he was shanked multiple times has resulted in an $800,000 settlement, the man’s attorney reports. Attorney Tiffany Spann-Wilder of North Charleston reports that her client, Jamal Bryant, was working at Elliott Sawmilling ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo