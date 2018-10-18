Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contracts – Construction Defect – Jury Instructions – Set-off of Jury Verdict (access required)

Contracts – Construction Defect – Jury Instructions – Set-off of Jury Verdict (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 18, 2018

Defendants assumed responsibility for completing construction of plaintiff’s residential development. Defendants noted existing water leak damage and attempted repairs. However, several years later, homeowners began reporting water intrusion during heavy rains. Plaintiff filed suit against defendants and the original construction company and obtained a $5 million verdict against all parties. Defendant appealed, challenging various jury ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo