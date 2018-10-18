Quantcast
SC education superintendent candidate withdraws (access required)

By: The Associated Press October 18, 2018

The Democratic candidate for South Carolina superintendent of education is pulling out of the race after reports he had a felony conviction that would prevent him from serving. Israel Romero told The Post and Courier of Charleston on Wednesday he is withdrawing because of health problems. The newspaper said Romero refused to talk about reports Tuesday ...

