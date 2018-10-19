Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Construction Defects – Statute of Limitations – Directed Verdict (access required)

Contract – Construction Defects – Statute of Limitations – Directed Verdict (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 19, 2018

Defendant, the first developer of the residential development at issue, was found partially responsible for the damages caused by construction defects. On appeal, defendant argued that the trial court erred in denying a directed verdict motion based on the statute of limitations. Because certain homeowners did not discover their cause of action against defendant for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo