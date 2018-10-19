Quantcast
Criminal Law – Possession – Writ of habeas Corpus – Lawfulness of prior sentence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 19, 2018

In support of his petition for a writ of habeas corpus, petitioner argued that his prior federal sentence had been made unlawful as the sentencing court incorrectly counted consolidated offenses and misdemeanors. Where purported intervening case law was rendered prior to filing of a §2255 petition, petitioner’s remedy was to seek leave to file a ...

