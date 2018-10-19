Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Joint venture investing $48M in Spartanburg (access required)

By: The Associated Press October 19, 2018

Huvis Indorama Advanced Materials, a 50-50 joint venture between Thailand-based Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd. and South Korea-based Huvis Corp., is launching new manufacturing operations at Indorama's Auriga Polymers Inc. campus in Spartanburg County. The $48 million investment is projected to create 50 new jobs, according to the S.C. Department of Commerce. Auriga Polymers Inc., located ...

