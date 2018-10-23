Quantcast
Man charged with killing man in South Carolina home invasion

By: The Associated Press October 23, 2018

Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder in a home invasion in South Carolina earlier this year.
News outlets reported that North Charleston police have arrested 24-year-old Elijah Prioleau Jr. of Charleston and charged him with murder and possession a weapon during a violent crime.
He is charged in the Aug. 5 shooting death of 54-year-old Harold Hutzler of North Charleston.
Police say Prioleau and several men in ski masks entered Hutzler’s home while he and some others were playing a card game.
Police spokesman Spence Pryor said Prioleau was spotted riding a bike on Monday and he was arrested. It was not known if Prioleau has an attorney yet.
State Law Enforcement Division records had no arrest record for him.

