Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder in a home invasion in South Carolina earlier this year.
News outlets reported that North Charleston police have arrested 24-year-old Elijah Prioleau Jr. of Charleston and charged him with murder and possession a weapon during a violent crime.
He is charged in the Aug. 5 shooting death of 54-year-old Harold Hutzler of North Charleston.
Police say Prioleau and several men in ski masks entered Hutzler’s home while he and some others were playing a card game.
Police spokesman Spence Pryor said Prioleau was spotted riding a bike on Monday and he was arrested. It was not known if Prioleau has an attorney yet.
State Law Enforcement Division records had no arrest record for him.
Man charged with killing man in South Carolina home invasion
Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder in a home invasion in South Carolina earlier this year.